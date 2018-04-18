Shazier stands to cheers at Ohio State spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State fan favorite Ryan Shazier visited the spring game Saturday and stood without assistance to cheers from the crowd at his alma mater.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is recovering from a devastating spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game with the Bengals.

Shazier, an honorary captain of one of the squads, drove a golf cart to midfield and climbed out to stand briefly to fire up the crowd . He then embraced the other honorary captain, former Ohio State cornerback and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

He also spoke to the team before the game . He told reporters that “I am feeling a lot better than I was.”

