‘Scandal’ series finale goes ‘over a cliff’

As the popular series concludes, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has “outed” gruesome underground organization, B-613, and ultimately must back up her outrageous claims. Determined to finally tell the truth about everything and everyone, the Gladiators, whom have all benefited from Liv’s talent and tutelage, decide to go “over a cliff” with her, and as witnesses, testify under oath about the existence of B-613.
Last year, upon announcing her decision to end the addictive drama, Rhimes, “Scandal’s” creator and executive producer, said in a statement, “Deciding how to end a show is easy. Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our ‘Scandal’ family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”
As the series comes to an emotional ending, Kerry Washington said in an ABC “featurette” for the “Scandal” series finale, “There’s not a single feeling I haven’t had about this show ending.”
Guillermo Diaz, who plays the troubled but loyal gladiator, Huck, added, “We have gotten a chance to look at each other and say, ‘I love you! I’m gonna miss you!’”
On a recent edition of “Good Morning America,” Washington gave Robin Roberts and “GMA” viewers her personal perspective of the final episode, directed by Tom Verica saying, “The very last scene we shot had four actors in it, but the entire cast came. It was three in the morning and the whole cast came, a lot of the writers came, my parents were there until three in the morning. We got to end the show as a family. It was really special.”
As this fulfilling chapter closes, Washington’s career continues to evolve, with a project with Reese Witherspoon waiting in the wings.
“We’re producing and starring in a limited series, ‘Little Fires Everywhere,” for Hulu. We’re really excited about that. I’ve been doing a lot more behind the camera — directing and producing. We’re actually filming a pilot right now for ABC that I’m really excited about, this week. It’s exciting to think about what’s next. I’m thinking about maybe going back to the theater,” said Washington.
So, is Liv going to prison, or will she and Fitz ride off happily into the sunset? Will there be bloodshed, and will that manipulative, dastardly dirt bag, Cyrus Beene, finally bite the dust, once and for all? Will Columbus Short be watching?
While it’s a bittersweet moment for both the cast and “Scandal” viewers, Washington, much like her bold and stylish alter-ego, Olivia Pope, made a bold promise saying, “We’re going to end the way we’ve always done. It’s gonna be stuff to cry about, stuff to laugh about, stuff to feel great, stuff to be angry … We’re going to give you everything you want!”