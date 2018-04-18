New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (April 18)

COMMISSION WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

APRIL 21-22—Commission Baptist Church will hold its Women’s Conference, April 21-22 at Allen Place, 227 Bonvue St. With the theme of “Refocus,” messages will be given by Rev. Dr. Judith Moore, Rev. Eleanor Williams, Prophetess Sharyn Condice, Rev. Sharon McIntosh and Rev. Delphine Adams at 6 p.m., April 21. On April 22, a continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., followed by classes at 9 a.m. and a panel discussion at 3 p.m. Cost is $25, $15 for seniors over 65. For more information or to register, 412-475-6785.

TRIEDSTONE RESURRECTION PRAISE

APRIL 22—Triedstone Baptist Church, 18 Harriet St., Rankin, presents “Resurrection Praise,” at 3:30 p.m. at the church. For more information, call 412-271-3000.

BLESSING OF THE BIKES

APRIL 28—St. Andrew’s United Presbyterian Church and Emsworth United Presbyterian Church will host their first annual “Blessing of the Bikes,” at 11 a.m. at Emsworth, 73 Hiland Ave. The free event will consist of a brief prayer service led by Rev. Charissa Clark Howe, followed by refreshments and fellowship. The prayers will focus on joy and safety for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts for this year. For more details, call 412-766-4238, or visit http://www.emsworthupchurch.org.

BRADDOCK COMMUNITY MALE CHORUS

APRIL 29—“Let’s Go Back,” a concert with the Braddock Community Male Chorus, will occur at 4 p.m. at Living Waters Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock. A guest choir will also perform. For more information, call 412-818-6819.

JERUSALEM BAPTIST ANNIVERSARY

MAY 6—Jerusalem Baptist Church is celebrating its 117th Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. at the Church, 123 Steuben St., West End. The theme for the day is “A Solid Commitment to God,” Joshua 24:14-15. The guest messenger will be Rev. Roy L. Sims Sr., Pastor of Mt Zion Baptist Church of Bellevue. Reverend Theodore E. Pugh Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Jerusalem Baptist. For more information, call 412-921-0822.

