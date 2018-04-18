Meetings 4-18-18

UPDATE Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Public Meetings/Hearings on Human Service Block Grant application

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) is preparing the 2018-19 Human Services Block Grant Plan. There will be two public meetings/hearings to talk about the plan and its implementation. Due to the closure of Rte. 30 in East Pittsburgh, the meeting previously scheduled for Turtle Creek has been changed.

•The first meeting/hearing is April 17, 2018 from 2-3 p.m. at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Downtown.

•The second meeting/hearing is now on April 20, 2018 from 11a.m.- noon at the Father Ryan Arts Center, 420 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks.

People interested in testifying or commenting on the plan will have the opportunity to speak at the meetings. DHS makes reasonable efforts to accommodate people with disabilities or limited English proficiency. Please call 412-350-7144 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., if you need special accommodations.

To read the previous Block Grant Plans and the proposed 2018-2019 plan (when it becomes available), visit www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/plansbudgets.aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

