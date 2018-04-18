Legal Notices 4-18-18

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Leonard Evagues, deceased, Case Number 021802082 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 2cnd 2018, a Petition was filed by Pamela Markovich, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Leonard Evagues, deceased, in the real estate located at 246 Freidel Street, Homestead, PA, 15120, and determine that fee simple title is in Pamela Markovich. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Ms. Markovich will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in herself.

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Lottie B. Woods, deceased, Case Number 021802086 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 2cnd 2018, a Petition was filed by Nicole Dowdy, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Lottie B. Woods, deceased, in the real estate located at 6917 Churchland Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206, and determine that fee simple title is in Nicole Dowdy. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Ms. Dowdy will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in herself.

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Ethel Moon, deceased, Case Number 021802084 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 2cnd 2018, a Petition was filed by Roger Moon, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Ethel Moon, deceased, in the real estate located at 2525 Mercantile Street, McKeesport, PA, 15132, and determine that fee simple title is in Roger Moon. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Mr. Moon will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in himself.

