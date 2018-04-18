Employment Opportunities 4-18-18

Seneca Valley School District – Central

Office Secretary

for Assistant Superintendents K-12

Permanent 12-month position. Requirements: High school diploma. Must pass the district secretarial test when scheduled; strong organization skills, high attention to detail required, effective communicator and strong interpersonal skills; technology competency. Salary $27,215/year. Please apply on Talent Ed and submit required information to www.svsd.net/Employment. Applications accepted until position is filled. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

Technology and Network Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking an individual to work with their IT Director to manage the infrastructure such as windows updates, security monitoring, research security alerts, assist with security audits, and keep pace with changes in operations, policies or procedures; as well ensuring all departments and programs are adhering to UWSWPA technology policies and procedures. The Technology and Network Support manager will work out of our Pittsburgh Office and in addition will track inventory and troubleshoot tickets with end users to ensure that the hardware and applications meet their business needs.

IT Bachelors’ degree or MS Certifications, or related field, and four years of related experience. Strong computer aptitude with the ability to learn new programs, databases and procedures in an ever changing work environment. Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of databases, networks, windows network and Microsoft office products.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Application Software Designers

(Multiple Openings)

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Application Software Designers in Pittsburgh, PA to join our team in providing users with the best new way to learn a language. Duties include: (i) brainstorming, collaborating, and sharing designs with other designers and product team members to develop innovative and human-centered mocks, interfaces and applications; (ii) implementing product design and working with product managers to develop mocks and usability studies and to determine product tradeoffs; (iii) analyzing product metrics to develop short and long term strategy; (iv) designing functional interfaces for applications and software to shape user experience; (v) applying user research, feedback, user data metrics, and interaction design principles to improve existing designs; and (vi) developing application software features by investigating user needs and contributing to team product strategies from a human-centered design perspective. Requirements: Master’s degree or foreign equivalent in Human-Computer Interaction or related field. Two (2) years of web design or application design experience in a software or education company. Experience must include: (i) working as a User Experience designer; and (ii) creating interactive prototypes. Must have knowledge (through course work or experience) of: (i) coding in HTML, CSS or JavaScript; (ii) Principle, Adobe After Effects, or other time-based media or animation tool; and (iii) Sketch or Adobe Illustrator. If interested, email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job #20182 in the subject line.

Program Officer

POISE Foundation is seeking a Program Officer to administer its various grants programs and provide leadership for the Foundation’s Strengthening Black Families Program. For more information and how to apply, visit

www.poisefoundation.org.

Director, Human Resources and Administration

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Seeking a H.R. Director to manage all human resource functions and guide organizational culture in order to support the practices of a high-performing organization. Serves as key advisor to managers on employee relations matters including legal and policy compliance. Our highest priority is a high-performing employee team achieving our goals with integrity and respect for all, especially co-workers. Key responsibilities: (1) recruitment, (2) onboarding (3) staff professional development and (4) creating a respectful, diverse, energetic workplace culture.

Our staff currently consists of 100 individuals at four locations.

PHR (Professional Human Resource) or SPHR (Senior Professional Human Resource) certification desirable. BA/S or equivalent experience of 4-5 years in business practices, human resources, customer service, or related subject matter.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties

Sales Development Representative, Latin American Sector

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Sales Development Representative, Latin American Sector in Pittsburgh, PA to introduce the Duolingo English Test (DET) to academic institutions within Latin America. Duties include: (i) conducting partnership development activities, acquiring contacts, and developing marketing and sales strategy tailored to Latin American clients; (ii) coordinating with vendors and sales operation staff as well as working with current and prospective clients to negotiate, close, and implement DET; and (iii) working with senior management and sales operation staff to align strategies and solutions related to marketing, sales, and software implementation. Requirements: Master’s degree or foreign equivalent in International Business, Business Development, or related field. Two (2) years of experience in international business and sales. Experience must include: (i) formulating strategies to take advantage of opportunities in Latin America; (ii) driving the sales process related to education and/or technical products/services; (iii) researching potential markets, and implementing sales campaigns by contacting new customers; (iv) working on financial optimization of proposals, making recommendations to generate revenue, and performing sustainability analyses; (v) creating and supervising campaigns to provide incentives for the referral process with current customers; and (vi) utilizing Salesforce or similar sales software. Must have verbal and written mastery of Spanish and/or Portuguese. If interested, email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job #20183 in the subject line.

