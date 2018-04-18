Corruption, collusion, obstruction, etc.

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Roget’s Thesaurus defines corruption and corrupt as “spoiled, tainted, rotten, decaying, depraved, dissolute, pervert, debase, demoralize, defile, infect, putrefaction, pollution, dishonesty, bribery”—all of which are horrible words. #45 seems to be the key person who fits those descriptions.

According to Wikipedia, “Corruption is a form of dishonest or unethical conduct by a person entrusted with a position of authority, often to acquire personal benefit. Corruption may include many activities including bribery and embezzlement, though it may also involve practices that are legal in many countries—but not ours.”

We’ve heard the word collusion a lot when referring to #45. That tells us it’s “a secret agreement or cooperation especially for an illegal or deceitful purpose.” It’s further explained that it’s usually meant to defraud and/or gain an unfair advantage over a third party or competitor.

The possibility of any of those actions sound bad enough when we’re seeing other horrible behavior on the part of the leader of the free world, America is in trouble. When we add the fact that #45 received nearly 3million votes less than his competitor, yet won and very likely did so after gaining his so called advantage while working with the help of Russia—an enemy of the United States—our system is in trouble!

Add the fact that so many of the people who worked with #45 in his campaign and after he moved into the White House have resigned, retired, been fired, been charged, indicted, convicted or coming close to it, we’ve got a big mess on our hands. #45 is our leader and a majority of the American people are embarrassed by him, are denouncing him and frankly wish he would just go away. I have seen a lot of signs saying, “We miss Obama!” That is said with good reason. The days of the Obama Administration are the good old days for many of us—and many of us would love to have the Obama team back.

Our nation is the laughing stock of the world. Nobody can trust the word of #45. He’s insulted many nations and so many Americans wish he would just ride off into the sunset and disappear. Despite his shameful bragging, the Congressional Budget Office tells us the national debt is now on track to reach unprecedented heights over the next decade– thanks to the policies adopted by #45 and the Republican-controlled Congress—causing us to have to borrow about 2.7 trillion more dollars over the next decade just to cover the cost of legislation enacted since June—the most expensive of which was #45’s tax cut with his reckless fiscal policy. There’re even more costs that are too numerous to mention here.

Republicans have spent all of my life being against debt and deficits. One wonders where they are now when possible corruption, collusion, obstruction, tax evasion and every description of bad acting are led by #45. When will this nightmare end? We, the people, must wake up and stay woke or we’re on the road to destruction just like so many historical civilizations that never recovered.

My ancestors worked too hard to perfect this union for all. Our Native brothers and sister suffered too much and lost too much to just sit around silently and make no objection to how others are further destroying the nation that was stolen from them. Many of our Hispanic brothers and sisters still provide too much back breaking labor to build this nation to just be viciously toyed with about their status in America. Let’s join hands with our vote, our dollars and at every other opportunity to end illegal and immoral behavior against us.

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is national president of the National Congress of Black Women.)

