Brian Pinkney, 51, loving father

He was born on Aug. 10, 1966, to Paulette “Linda” and James Jones in Philadelphia. He was known as “Keith” to his Philadelphia family.
Pinkney attended school in Philadelphia and moved at age 18 to Pittsburgh to attend Job Corps. He enjoyed cooking and worked on the food industry for years and at several restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, as well as the post office. He finished his studies at Job Corps but remained in Pittsburgh. He was well known throughout the Northside of Pittsburgh.
His family said he was free spirit, always full of life and loved music, singing, dancing and roller skating.
He became a proud father to Brian on Nov. 27, 1987. Brian was the light of his life and his mother, Gaye.
They shared a love for music and dance and a silly sense of humor. Brian preceded him in death seven months ago. His family said it was clear that he never recovered from the loss of his son.
Pinkney took great pleasure in being a Pop-Pop to his grandchildren and was a loving uncle to his siblings’ children.
He lived in several neighborhoods, finally residing in Duquense at the time of his death. He also spent some time living in Las Vegas.
He loved cars and driving and made several trips back to Philadelphia, as well as trips to New York and a fishing trip to Ohio.
His family said one of his most endearing traits was his love for his children. He played a part in raising many of the Gist and Curington children and others.
He loved his Pittsburgh family and they loved him. He was permanent fixture at all the family functions.
“He was eccentric and funny with a sense of style that was his alone,” his family said in a tribute.
“Brian was known by several names, Keith, Brian, Pookie, Pop-Pop and Uncle, but most of all he was known as that bigger-than-life personality.”
He struggled many years with many issues and failing health, but he never lost sight of what was important and remained close to both his Philadelphia and Pittsburgh families to the end.
Pinkney loved the Lord and was often seen on Sunday morning at God’s Grace Ministries. He was also a frequent visitor at the former Lamb of God, Lion of Judah Church and had given his life to Christ.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnnie; grandmother, Edith (Rosel); uncles, Chucky and Spanky; and cousins, James Childrey Jr., Karen Childrey, James Childrey Sr. and Bubby.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: his sister, Katrisha; brothers, Nehemiah and Hassan; grandchildren, Brian and LeBron (Sydney), Hunter (Asia) and Saige (Kenya); and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 14, at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave. Burial was private.