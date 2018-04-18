Bids and Proposals 4-18-18

CARLYNTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BIDS

The Carlynton School District will accept sealed bids for Athletic Supplies for the 2018/2019 school year. Specifications or bid lists may be obtained at the Business Office, 435 Kings Highway, Carnegie, PA 15106 (412-429-2500 ext. 1107). Bids will be accepted until 9:00 AM on May 3, 2018 at the Business Office and will be opened at 10:00 AM on May 3, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud after the specified closing time. Carlynton School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any bid irregularities as permitted under Pennsylvania law. The Carlynton School District provides service on an equal opportunity basis.

Chris Juzwick

Board Secretary

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

CALIGUIRI PLAZA INTERIOR RENOVATIONS (COMMUNITY ROOM & HALLWAY

RENOVATIONS), AMP-41

IFB #600-15-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Caliguiri Plaza Interior Renovations (Community Room and Hallway Renovations), AMP-41. The estimates of construction cost ranges are:

General Construction estimate- $491,700.00 to $721,000.00

Electrical Construction estimate-$299,400.00 to $336,400.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, April 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, http://www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.:

Caliguiri Plaza

803 E. Warrington Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

Until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

BIDS

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh, is accepting bids for the McKinley Park “Chicken Hill” Green Infrastructure construction project. Sealed bids must be received by 5/10/2018 @ 2PM EST at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, 45 South 23rd St, Suite 101, 15203, where they will be publicly opened on the same day @3PM. For complete Invitation to Bid visit http://www.pittsburghparks.org/mckinley-bid or call 412-682-7275 ext. 219. There will be an optional pre-bid conference at the project site 4/24/18 at 2 PM. The bid package (Project Manual and Drawings) will be available 4/10/2018 from Accu-Copy Reprographics at https://planroom.

accu-copy.com/public.php.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time May 3, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)

FOR WATER & SEWER

INVENTORY SUPPLIES

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA96

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than April 23, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 calendar days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FIRE ALARM SENSITIVITY TESTING

IFB# 300-18-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FIRE ALARM SENSITIVITY TESTING

IFB# 300-18-18

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on May 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PAINTING OF OCCUPIED UNITS AND COMMON AREAS AUTHORITY WIDE

(LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-19-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PAINTING OF OCCUPIED UNITS AND COMMON AREAS

AUTHORITY WIDE (LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-19-18

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on May 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

INVESTMENT ADVISOR SERVICES

RFP #150-14-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Investment Advisor Services

RFP #150-14-18

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., May 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

April 25, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FINELLO PAVILION

EMERGENCY GENERATOR REPLACEMENT, AMP-44

IFB #600-11-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Finello Pavilion Emergency Generator Replacement, AMP-44. The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

Electrical Construction estimate – $132,000.00 to $193,500.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, Aril 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Monday, April 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.:

Finello Pavilion

3206 Niagara Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

until 2:00 p.m. May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR CARRICK REGENCY

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS (COMMUNITY ROOM &

HALLWAY RENOVATIONS), AMP-46

IFB #600-12-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Carrick Regency Interior Renovations (Community Room & Hallway Renovations), AMP-46. The estimates of construction cost ranges are:

General Construction estimate- $235,000.00 to $345,000.00

Electrical Construction estimate-$53,000.00 to $75,500.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, Aril 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.:

Carrick Regency High Rise

2129 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

Until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR

BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS, AMP-02

IFB #600-16-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements, AMP-02. The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

General Construction estimate – $285,500 to $418,000

Electrical Construction estimate – $176,500 to $258,000

Mechanical Construction estimate -$170,000 to $248,500

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, Aril 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Monday, April 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

until 3:00 p.m. May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Invitation For Bids

Sealed bids will be received for the Evans City EDCO Park Pool Renovation Project, will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O.BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, May 14, 2018. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Evans City EDCO Park Pool Renovation Project.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on May 17, 2018 at 10:00 am, in the Public Meeting Room located on first floor of the County Government Center, Butler, PA.

A MANDATORY Pre-Bid meeting will be held on site at 11:00AM on Friday, May 4, 2018 located at EDCO Park 154 W. Main St. Evans City PA 16033. All prospective bidders shall have a representative present at this Conference.

Bids will be received for the following projects:

EDCO Park Pool Renovations Project per specs in bid package will include bids.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the County of Butler, negotiable U.S. Government Bond (at par value or a satisfactory bid bond) executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the total bid of this project (Base bid and all alternates), shall be submitted with each bid.

The successful bidder will be required to submit a 100% performance bond, a 100% labor and materials payment bond and a 10% maintenance bond. Should a bidder desire to submit a bid for more than one package, they can do so provided they are submitted independent of one another in separate envelopes.

Portions of this project are funded by CDBG funding. Therefore, all work is subject to the Davis-Bacon Wage Rates and federally required MBE/WBE, Section 3, and nondiscrimination practices and related matters.

Bids must be submitted on the forms furnished herein. Contact Aquatic Facility Design Inc., to obtain bid package. $100 per sets can be mailed, if requested, at the bidder’s expense. Aquatic Facility Design Inc., 183 Moore St, Millersburg, PA 17061 (717) 692-0539, contact Brent Boyer.

A copy of the Bid Documents will be available for review at the office of the Butler County Park and Recreation Department, 184 Alameda Park Road, Butler, PA 16001, during regular business hours.

Butler County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of a Bid, and to waive informalities, and to award the Bid in the best interest of Butler County. No Bid may be withdrawn for thirty (30) days following the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie A. Osche, Chairman

Kimberly D. Geyer

Kevin E. Boozel

Attest:

Scott Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

Invitation For Bids

Sealed bids will be received for the Evans City EDCO Park Bathhouse Renovation Project, will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O.BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, May 14, 2018. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Evans City EDCO Park Bathhouse Renovation Project.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on May 17, 2018 at 10:00 am, in the Public Meeting Room located on first floor of the County Government Center, Butler, PA.

A MANDATORY Pre-Bid meeting will be held on site at 1:00PM on Friday, May 4, 2018 located at EDCO Park 154 W. Main St. Evans City PA 16033. All prospective bidders shall have a representative present at this Conference.

Bids will be received for the following projects:

EDCO Park Bathhouse Renovations Project per specs in bid package.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the County of Butler, negotiable U.S. Government Bond (at par value or a satisfactory bid bond) executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the total bid of this project (Base bid and all alternates), shall be submitted with each bid.

The successful bidder will be required to submit a 100% performance bond, a 100% labor and materials payment bond and a 10% maintenance bond. Should a bidder desire to submit a bid for more than one package, they can do so provided they are submitted independent of one another in separate envelopes.

Portions of this project are funded by CDBG funding. Therefore, all work is subject to the Davis-Bacon Wage Rates and federally required MBE/WBE, Section 3, and nondiscrimination practices and related matters.

Bids must be submitted on the forms furnished herein. Contact Aquatic Facility Design Inc., to obtain bid package. $100 per sets can be mailed, if requested, at the bidder’s expense. Aquatic Facility Design Inc., 183 Moore St, Millersburg, PA 17061 (717) 692-0539, contact Brent Boyer.

A copy of the Bid Documents will be available for review at the office of the Butler County Park and Recreation Department, 184 Alameda Park Road, Butler, PA 16001, during regular business hours.

Butler County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of a Bid, and to waive informalities, and to award the Bid in the best interest of Butler County. No Bid may be withdrawn for thirty (30) days following the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie A. Osche, Chairman

Kimberly D. Geyer

Kevin E. Boozel

Attest:

Scott Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: April 16, 2018

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 11, 2018.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails repair and preventative maintenance of the Shiloh Parking Plaza. Repairs include full and partial depth floor slab repairs, partial depth beam repairs, beam replacement, partial depth column repairs, pedestrian bridge replacement, clear penetrating sealer application, and waterproofing membrane application.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications, may be obtained after 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, April 16, 2017 at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222. Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available for a non-refundable amount of $100.00. Check or Money order made payable to PPAP.

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Monday, April 23, 2018. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 11, 2018.

6. Each bid submitted must be accompanied by a bid guaranty of ten percent (10%) of the proposed bid in the form of a bid bond, certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check payable to the Authority.

7. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 11, 2018 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

Green Physical Needs Assessment & Integrated Energy Audit (GPNA) for Manchester Rebid

ARMDC RFP #2018-25REBID

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Green Physical Needs Assessment & Integrated Energy Audit (GPNA) for Manchester Rebid

ARMDC RFP #2018-25REBID

The documents will be available no later than April 9, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 a.m., May 7, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

April 27, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourage certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

ARMDC & HACP conduct business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: