Will Meek Mill Make It To The Cookout? Protests Erupt As DA Demands Rapper’s Release

Meek Mill may be getting out of jail soon after Philadelphia’s district attorney called for his case to be thrown out Monday (April 16).

A crowd of protesters shouted their “Free Meek Mill” rallying cry Monday outside a Philly courthouse. A judge wasn’t swayed by the protesters, refusing to release Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, on bail, The Associated Press reported.

However, Assistant District Attorney Liam Riley said in a court hearing Monday that Meek, 30, should get a new trial, which may ultimately end in his release.

Cheers erupt as #MeekMill legal team announces Philly DA’s decision to support new trial for rapper. Meeks lawyer says they will appeal to the Pa. Supreme Court @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/pY3JefJwqS — Alicia Lozano (@aliciavlozano) April 16, 2018

The protest was the latest demonstration for Meek to go free after his sentencing late last year.

The rapper was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for a probation violation connected to a 2008 drug and weapon possession conviction. He previously served eight months, according to reports.

His case took a turning point when Reggie Graham, the police officer who arrested Meek ten years ago, was accused of lying about the rapper’s arrest. The discovery of Graham’s lies weakened the case against Meek, Philadelphia prosecutors said. Lawyers didn’t oppose his release after the claims were made public, they added.

However, Judge Genece E. Brinkley refused his release on grounds that his sentence was “not manifestly excessive” earlier this month.

Meek, who has had his struggles with the criminal justice system like many Black men, had completed a phone interview with Lester Holt about his jail sentence last week.

“It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison,” Mill said. “…God delivered me a job to help people—helping minorities that come from these situations like myself. I say don’t show me no pity because this is my life—this is what I’m going through and I think God put me in this position to be able to do a show with Lester Holt and open up eyes for other young Black men.”

