Millenials Are Even More Delusional Than Their Parents On Police Brutality

Photo by

National
Home > National

Millenials Are Even More Delusional Than Their Parents On Police Brutality

A new poll shows some disturbing misconceptions among young people.


Roz Edward
0 reads
Leave a comment

People tend to think the younger generation is more progressive when it comes to social issues. However, a new poll bucks that idea, at least when it comes to the Black community. Fractl conducted a poll with more  than 1,200 Americans about a range of hot-button topics, including police brutality and mass incarceration. Some of the findings are truly disturbing.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

The poll showed nearly 30% of respondents say African American men are not imprisoned more than their Caucasian counterparts for the same crime, which is clearly not true. The NAACP reported Black men and women are jailed longer and more than whites. In addition, 13% of people are unsure in Black people are treated differently than white people — 8% can’t say definitively whether Black lives matter as much as white lives.

Perhaps the most shocking discovery is 1 in 4 millennials disagree that Black people in America are targeted and killed more by police than other races. There are countless studies to prove this wrong and just turning on your television, it’s easy to see there is  a racial disparity in how police  use force.

The bubble of white privilege can be a sickness, especially when no one is operating from facts. That said, this is one of the many reasons why it’s more important that ever to register to vote and to kick people out of office  with warped ideologies who create corrupt policies. It’s also important to stand up to racism whether it’s on the streets of Sacramento or a Starbucks in Philadelphia. While some millenials might be lost in the world, people of color are aware of their worth as a voter and consumer. Stay woke!

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular