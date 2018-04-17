In early 2016, Billie Vaughn got a clerking job in the City of Pittsburgh’s finance department. And when you get a city job — even a part-time one with a salary of $13,400 — you have to live in the city.

That doesn’t pose a major barrier for everyone, but Vaughn soon found that the requirement deeply complicated her search for a home as a Section 8 voucher holder.She didn’t expect to encounter such difficulty in finding affordable and livable housing. And because vouchers can expire, the clock was ticking. A single mother with three children, Vaughn wanted a quality home in a safe neighborhood. Yet many of the sites she saw accepting Section 8 vouchers fell far below her expectations. She toured properties with walls made lumpy by water damage, flooring gnawed away by termites and other conditions she called “deplorable.” READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/how-billie-vaughn-is-trying-to-help-others-overcome-the-section-8-stigma-in-pittsburgh/

