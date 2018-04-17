Author David Daley explains how political gerrymandering stifles democracy and why Pa. is ‘ground zero’

We tend to think voters choose politicians. But what if politicians actually pick their voters?

That’s exactly what has been happening in America, thanks to gerrymandering, according to journalist David Daley, author of “Ratf**cked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy.”

Election map gerrymandering is a problem across the nation that Daley said has not only changed election outcomes but also who runs for public office and how partisan they behave. And, as Daley spoke in Pittsburgh at a Wednesday event hosted by PublicSource, he had plenty of Pennsylvania-specific material to work with.

Hours before his talk, Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg gutted a bill intended to reduce partisan influence on future redistricting.

“Pennsylvania has been ‘ground zero’ all decade with this nation’s problem with extreme partisan gerrymandering,” he said.

