Activists call on Pittsburgh officials to release Amazon bid, include residents in economic development decisions


J. Dale Shoemaker, PublicSource
(Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource)

About two dozen protesters gathered in front of Pittsburgh’s City-County building on Wednesday to speak out against the city’s lack of transparency around its Amazon bid and other aspects of economic development. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource)

“Hey, Alexa, how much in tax breaks and incentives has Amazon been offered to come to Pittsburgh?”

“I’m sorry, I can’t answer that.”

“Is Amazon promising to invest in schools, affordable housing and public transit in exchange for these tax breaks?”

“I’m sorry, I can’t answer that.”

Activist Satvika Neti led this exchange Wednesday morning with a supersized Amazon Echo-like prop in front of Pittsburgh’s City-County building on Grant Street. Another person stood inside the Echo prop and mimicked the pleasant ‘Alexa’ voice that consumers hear when they ask about the weather or traffic.

The interaction served as the centerpiece of a demonstration where participants called on officials to release details of the city’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. It was the first direct action related to Pittsburgh’s bid to Amazon, and organizers said it was the beginning of a broader campaign to push local leaders to make the city’s process of economic development more equitable and transparent.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/activists-call-on-pittsburgh-officials-to-release-amazon-bid-include-residents-in-economic-development-decisions/

Continue reading Activists call on Pittsburgh officials to release Amazon bid, include residents in economic development decisions

