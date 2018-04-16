Is Cosby the only wolf in sheep’s clothing or the only Black man deserving being skewered?

As I watch the second criminal trial targeting the man once known as “America’s Dad,” I can’t help but wonder if the relentless drive to humiliate and punish the now-old, wizened celebrity is fueled, in part, by the fact that he’s a wealthy, arrogant, power-mongering Black man who many believe has long grown too big for his britches and who needs to be taught a lesson.

Don’t get me wrong. Given the long list of women who have come forward with their stories of sexual assault undertaken by Bill Cosby and the fear they felt if they refused his advances, or made public his heinous acts, thereby facing his wrath, I am fairly convinced that many things were definitely wrong in Denmark.

Still, I cannot say if I believe that throwing him behind bars for what would more likely be the rest of his life is the best way for him to atone for his alleged crimes and sins.

Here’s what I do know. Bill Cosby, in following patriarchal tactics long employed by powerful men, should not bear the brunt of wrongdoings that have similarly been used by an ever-growing list now made public, of others who seem to have been given a “pass” because of their white privilege membership card.

I do not choose to name the others — we know who they are. Even our president, Donald J. Trump, faces accusations by a woman — one with whom he does have a history — even if not to the extent that the buxom, former porn star asserts.

Let me also be clear. As one who fought off not one man, but two during my youth who attempted to sexually assault me, I know full well what it’s like to be thrown into such a situation. I know what one feels after it’s over. I have handled the anger, the confusion and the shame.

But back to Bill Cosby. I just want to know what about the rest of the wolves? Don’t they deserve the same kind of public scrutiny and undoing? When will their court dates be scheduled? Will we go after them in like fashion? Or is this yet another example of America’s centuries-old zeal for castrating Black men?

Cosby, it appears, is from far innocent and is certainly not the victim here. But if justice is to be served and if we are serious about changing the way sexual desires and proclivities are routinely used by men to debase women, then Bill Cosby is just the tip of a very large iceberg.

http://washingtoninformer.com/editors-column-is-cosby-the-only-wolf-in-sheeps-clothing-or-the-only-black-man-deserving-being-skewered/

