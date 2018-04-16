LATEST COURIER VIDEOS
Home > LATEST COURIER VIDEOS

The Courier’s Merecedes Howze, aka Movie Scene Queen, featured on WTAE Channel 4! (video)


Courier Newsroom
0 reads
Leave a comment

Congratulations to the New Pittsburgh Courier’s Movie Scene Queen, Merecedes Howze, on five years in the Movie Review biz! Merecedes was featured on WTAE Channel 4 here in Pittsburgh, and the link is below! 

http://www.wtae.com/article/movie-scene-queen-community-benefiting-from-her-mission/19833374

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading The Courier’s Merecedes Howze, aka Movie Scene Queen, featured on WTAE Channel 4! (video)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular