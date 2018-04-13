Entertainment
‘This Is Us’ and ‘Master of None’ receive GLAAD Media Awards


NICOLE EVATT
Lena Waithe, left, accepts the award for outstanding individual episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) for “Thanksgiving” from the television series “Master of None” as Halle Berry looks on at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “This Is Us” was named outstanding television drama Thursday at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that buzzed with excitement for honoree Britney Spears.

The 29th annual ceremony held Thursday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel also recognized “Master of None” for an episode in which Lena Waithe’s character comes out to her family.

Waithe co-wrote the episode, which drew on her own experiences coming out. Halle Berry presented her the award, and the actresses embraced before Waithe delivered her acceptance speech.

The night’s biggest honor went to Spears, who was presented the Vanguard Award by Ricky Martin. The award recognizes an entertainer GLAAD says has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. Past honorees including Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Antonio Banderas and Demi Lovato.

Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Spears in her acceptance speech said becoming a mother taught her to love unconditionally.

“I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal, and to be different is unusual or is seen as strange, but to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art, is such a blessing,” she said. “Events like this … show the world that we are not alone.”

Stars talk politics, urge activism and celebrate honoree Britney Spears at annual GLAAD Media Awards. (April 13)

Her speech received resounding cheers from an audience, which included Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, who were thrilled to see the pop singer and reflect on her impact on them.

“I remember being a kid, dancing to ‘Oops I Did It Again’ in my room, like a little gay Scott, and (tonight) we’re performing on stage in front of Britney and it’s just kind of like a full-circle moment,” Hoying said on the red carpet before the ceremony.

Host Wanda Sykes speaks at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rippon already had his pitch ready in case he met Spears.

“I’d be like, ’Can we do an Instagram fashion show please? I only need 15 seconds of your time. … Or a few days. ‘This will only take a few hours,’” he joked on the red carpet.

The Chilean film “A Fantastic Woman” won for outstanding limited release film.

Anthony Rapp, left, and Wilson Cruz speak at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The GLAAD Media Awards bestows awards for projects that provide “fair, accurate and multi-dimensional” depictions of LGBTQ characters. Its awards are split between two ceremonies. Several additional awards will be presented in New York on May 5.

Thursday’s ceremony will be broadcast on the Logo network on April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Most Popular