Sixth Precious to Cultured Pearls Presentation Ball (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos April 11)

On March 17, at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh the Ivy Charitable Endowment of Pittsburgh, Incorporated (ICE) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated—Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter held their Sixth Precious to Cultured Pearls Presentation Ball.

During this black tie affair 18 young women were presented to society and the communities where they live, work and serve. Jackie Blakey-Tate, ICE president said, “pearls are a scared and revered gem; they are cultivated from a tiny grain into a beautiful jewel. Debutantes of the 2018 “Precious to Cultured Pearls Cotillion Ball” are beautiful gems.” Blakey-Tate also thanked the young men who volunteered as escorts and the parents and guardians for their numerous contributions.

Cultured Pearls co-chairs Carol Brackett and Paula K. Davis said preparation for the ball gave the young women opportunities to learn about teamwork, spirituality, service learning, etiquette, friendship, social responsibility, preparing for the future and health and wellness, with the goal of developing skills that will carry them far beyond this experience. This year’s list of cultured pearls included: Madison Arnette, Renee Bowman, Bryce Chisom, Roseandre Donatien, Whitney Dorsett, Dominique Green, SummerLove Helvy, Aniah Hughes, Erica Jackson, Mikaela Jessamy, Brianna Keys, Mya Lomax, Miyah Mayo, Ash-Shahadah McEachin, Domenique Ross, Nile Ross, Zakiya Steave-Onyundo and Jamaria Stewart.

The presentation of the 2018 Debutantes and escorts with parents was choreographed by Mils James and Tiffany Clotaire. Lynne Hayes Freeland, KDKA-TV and Harold Hayes, KDKA-TV (retired) served as emcees.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: