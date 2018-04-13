Hillary Clinton’s Apology Tour To Black Folks Continued In Chicago

During her many years in politics, Hillary Clinton has found herself apologizing to Black people. That show continued at a Chicago event.

The former first lady and presidential candidate attended the Ida B. Wells Legacy Luncheon on Thursday to receive an award and help raise funds for a political action committee that supports Black female candidates, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

She praised Black women for their loyalty to the Democratic Party, calling them “essential to democracy.” However, her words ring hollow. Clinton’s comments sound like an apology for a party that has done little to support Black female candidates.

Hillary Clinton gives the keynote address at the Ida's Legacy Fundraiser Luncheon in Chicago today. pic.twitter.com/jqyXIVAhxx — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) April 12, 2018

The Democratic Party applauded Black women voters for pushing Doug Jones into the U.S. Senate in an Alabama special election in December. But Black women have had to demand more than a thank you from party leaders.

Many Blacks still feel betrayed by the latest insult. In February, it was revealed that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had been failing to support Black candidate ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The DCCC had to be shamed into action. That situation underscored the systemic obstacles that first-time candidates—especially Black candidates—face: gaining name recognition and raising funds. A stamp of approval from DCCC makes a huge difference.

Clinton’s history of apologizing to Black voters includes her “super predator” remark. Back in the 1990s, when she was first lady, Clinton backed President Bill Clinton’s support of crime legislation that resulted in the mass incarceration of young Black men, whom she referred to as super predators.

In another instance, she apologized to Black people during her 2008 Democratic presidential nomination run against President Barack Obama. Clinton suggested that she was not quitting the race because of the possibility that someone would assassinate Obama on the campaign trail.

Interestingly, Democratic nominee for Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker was a sponsor of the award event. Pritzker was on his own apology tour in February for racist comments he made.

