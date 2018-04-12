Keep your address up to date with My Social Security

Keeping your address up to date with a my Social Security account helps us mail your important documents to the correct place. If you receive benefits, you can use my Social Security to update your address. If you’ve moved recently, updating your information sooner rather than later will help us deliver important documents to you, including:

•Your Social Security Benefit Statement (SSA-1099);

•Important notices; and

•Your Medicare card when you first enroll or if you need a replacement.

Even if you get your benefits by direct deposit, Social Security must have your correct address so we can send letters and other important information to you.

Another important reason to make sure your address is up to date is because new Medicare cards are coming. Medicare is mailing new cards starting April 2018. Your new card will have a new Medicare Number that’s unique to you, instead of your Social Security number. This will help protect your identity. For more information about the new Medicare card, visit go.medicare.gov/newcard.

If you don’t have a my Social Security account already, you can open one at http://www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. This is the easiest way for you to keep your information up to date. Within minutes you’ll have access to your personal information as well as control over important documents like your Benefit Statement (SSA-1099), which can be replaced if you lose it.

While you’re there, you can also check to see if your earnings record is correct. Social Security keeps a record of how much you’ve made so that you get the benefits you deserve. We can only pay you your correct benefit if your records are correct.

Putting you in control of your future is a key part of securing today and tomorrow, and having your correct mailing address helps us get important documents and payments to you. With my Social Security, we help you receive the information you need, when you need it. Open or access your safe and secure account today at http://www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

(Tom Winschel is Social Security District Manager in Pittsburgh, Pa.)

