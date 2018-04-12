1968 Pipers Reunion, coming soon! (April 11)

Who knew? Our Pittsburgh Pirates are for real!!

While we sit on this 8 and 2 record (as of April 10) and finally are amazed at Gregory Polanco’s awakening, let’s enjoy the ride and keep “Raising The Jolly Roger!” B.T.W.—If you’re still missing McCutchen you can rest your aching heart. “Cutch” is struggling at the Bay. And understandably so, with being traded, being ticked off because of it, getting settled in, and facing new pitching.

To basketball…I have no backhand words for the legendary Suzie McConnell Serio and her dismissal as head women’s basketball coach at Pitt. Legend is in fact appropriate—the Penn State All-American and Olympian ranks in the upper echelon of Western PA, Pennsylvania and world basketball players. And she’s considered one of the greatest of all-time out of Pennsylvania, both men and women.

Now, a little golf talk…OK, you tell me what this means. A recent guest on Soul Take—Champions Live Sports Talk Show, Robert “Rock” Robinson, said without question Tiger Woods would not win the Masters this past weekend. Now keep in mind that “Rock” is a golf master, runs a golf organization and in fact has golfed with Tiger. On the other hand, Kevin Cameron, my co-host on the show who admittedly is just a weekend warrior golfer, not only said Tiger would win the Masters, but while doing so pretty much insulted the golf master and assured him that he didn’t know what he was talking about. Need I say more?

Now, to the main event. As we continue the march to the ABA 1968 Pgh. Pipers reunion, I remind you of members of that super team. Craig Dill – 6’11” center out of the University of Michigan. He was drafted #42 in the NBA by the San Diego Rockets. He signed with and played for the Indiana Pacers and then eventually was traded to the Pipers. Charlie Williams, 6-foot guard out of Seattle University. A six-year run in the ABA saw his good fortune come as hero of Game 7 in the finals, scoring 35 points and named to the ABA All-Pro team. With regrets we announce the recent passing of Bill Mayer, the 6’3” guard/forward out of Hiram College and is the only graduate to play in the NBA or ABA. He was one of the original Pipers and also served his country as a USMC Reservist.

Don’t miss the 50-year anniversary salute to the Pipers and for Connie Hawkins Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5 at the Savoy Restaurant and Marriott Hotel, Center City. Call AGI for ticket information at 412-628-4856.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: