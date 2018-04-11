Public Notice 4-11-18

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

(UPDATE)

Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:

Allegheny Valley/Alle-Kiski Hospital

Forbes Regional Hospital

Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital

Jefferson Hospital

Ohio Valley Hospital

St. Clair Memorial Hospital

UPMC-McKeesport

*UPMC-Mercy

UPMC-Montefiore

UPMC-Presbyterian

UPMC-Shadyside

UPMC-Western Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and Clinic (WPIC)

VA Pittsburgh Health System-University Drive Campus (Veterans only)

Limited Designated Facilities (authorized and designated for involuntary examination and treatment)

LifeCare Hospital

Southwood Psychiatric Hospital

*Effective April 24, 2018, will no longer act as a designated facility in anticipation of the closure of their inpatient psychiatric unit on May 2, 2018.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

NOTICE

Pittsburgh International Airport

Opportunity to Review the Draft Environmental Assessment and

Invitation to Public Workshop for the Terminal Modernization Program at Pittsburgh International Airport

Pursuant to Title 40 Code of Federal Regulations 1506.6(b) notice is hereby given that a Draft Environmental Assessment (Draft EA) has been prepared by the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of a proposed Terminal Modernization Program at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Proposed Action). The purpose of the Proposed Action is to provide a modern and efficient terminal complex that addresses existing facility deficiencies and meets current and future passenger, safety, and airline needs and expectations.

The Proposed Action includes the following proposed improvements: (1) relocate the existing Landside Terminal (where passengers currently check-in, check and pickup luggage, and go through security screening) to a new terminal processor constructed on the western side of the existing Airside Terminal between Concourses C and D; (2) reduce the current number of aircraft gates from 75 to approximately 51, consolidating the Airside Terminal to a more efficient configuration; (3) relocate the existing public parking garage closer to the new terminal processor with a combined garage for rental car operations and public parking; (4) improve existing roadways to provide access from the current airport entrances to the new terminal processor and new parking garage; (5) relocate long-term parking, employee, and commercial vehicle parking; (6) demolish obsolete facilities; and (7) various enabling projects to allow construction of the Proposed Action, including utility relocation.

The Draft EA evaluates the potential environmental effects of the Proposed Action described above and its alternatives, and has been prepared pursuant to the requirements of Section 102(2)(c) of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), and Section 509(b)(5) of the Airport and Airway Improvement Act of 1982, as amended. The FAA is the lead federal agency to ensure compliance with NEPA for airport development actions. The Draft EA has also been prepared in accordance with FAA Order 1050.1F, Environmental Impacts: Policies and Procedures, and FAA Order 5050.4B, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Implementing Instructions for Airport Actions. The Draft EA includes an analysis of reasonable alternatives, potential environmental impacts, and mitigation measures, as appropriate.

PUBLIC REVIEW

Beginning on April 10, 2018, the Draft EA will be available for public review through May 10, 2018 at the following locations:

Online www.pittransformed.com

ACAA Administrative Offices – Pittsburgh International Airport,

During Business Hours Landside Terminal, 4th Floor

Mezzanine, Pittsburgh, PA 15231

Contact: 412.472.3546

Findlay Township – Findlay Township Findlay Township

During Business Hours Municipal Building, 1271 Route 30,

Clinton, PA 15026

Contact: 724.695.0500

Moon Township – Moon Township Municipal Building,

During Business Hours 1000 Beaver Grade Road

Moon Township, PA 15108

Contact: 412.262.1700

PUBLIC WORKSHOP

A Public Workshop on the Draft EA will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, 777 Aten Road, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, 15108. For any needs such as English as a second language, sign language interpretation, or other assistance, please contact: 412.472.3546.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Comments must be received by Thursday, May 10, 2018. Comments may be submitted via www.pittransformed.com or to:

Allegheny County Airport Authority

Planning Department

Pittsburgh International Airport

Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezzanine

P.O. Box 12370

Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370

Telephone: (412) 472-3546

Please ensure adequate time for mailing. For any needs such as English as a second language, sign language interpretation, or other assistance, please contact: 412.472.3546.

