New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (April 11)

B2B Marketing Sales Training Event

APRIL 18—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Turning Marketing Into Sales: Inbound Marketing For B2B Professionals, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa.15282. The seminar will cover the importance of knowing the buyer persona, as well as how to nurture leads based on where they’re at in the funnel (buyer’s journey). Attendees will gain a high-level understanding of the marketing tactics needed to turn their websites into a lead generating machines. The event is free. For more information, call 412-396-6322.

PowerBreakfast

APRIL 20—The African American Chamber of Commerce presents its April PowerBreakfast meeting, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Pittsburgh, Pq. 15222. Guest speaker Vivien Li, president and CEO of Riverlife, will discuss the organizations latest engagement and business initiatives. Cost: $20, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0612 for more information.

Training Workshop

APRIL 21—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Breaking Down the Business Plan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6585 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206.This one-day workshop takes a deep dive into each section of the business plan with a concentration on financial projections, what are they and how to create them. Cost: $45, $30 for center members. For more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448.

Free Alternative Funding Seminar

APRIL 26—Urban Innovation21 and Kiva Pittsburgh will host Beyond the Bank, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., CoLab18 (Nova Place), 100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh 15212. Hear about popular local funding options. A panel of representatives from the top alternative funding organizations in Pittsburgh will introduce their programs and take questions from 6-7:30 p.m.. Opportunities range from grants to crowdfunding to loans from community development financial institutions. Networking and time for 1-on-1 questions will occur before and after the panel presentation. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers include representatives from: Allegheny County Economic Development, Bridgeway Capital, Diversity Business Resource Center, The Hebrew Free Loan Association, Honeycomb Capital, Kiva Pittsburgh, The Progress Fund, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh. The event is free.

Training Event

MAY 2—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Get Behind The Numbers: Understanding Financial Statements, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15282. This hands-on workshop takes a step-by step approach to explaining two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems within your business and set realistic financial goals. Cost: $49. For more information, call 412-396-6322.

Business Diversity & Contracting Conference

MAY 3—The University of Pittsburgh Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence will host C3: Creating Opportunities, Connecting Resources and Contracting Diversity, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Alumni Hall (former Masonic Temple), 4227 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa.15260. This daylong event will provide opportunities to network with federal, state, and local government agencies, prime contractors, universities, etc. For the full agenda or to register, visit http://entrepreneur.pitt.edu/events/c3.

Start-up Workshop

MAY 9—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15282. Topics include: Business Structure and Formation; Fictitious Name Registration; Insurance; Taxation, Government Procurement, and more. Cost $25. Call 412-396-6322 for more information.

