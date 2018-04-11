Key moments in the Penn Plaza displacement saga

The displacement of more than 200 residents from Penn Plaza apartment complex in East Liberty was neither Pittsburgh’s first mass displacement nor its most catastrophic. Forced relocations of this kind date back to the 1950s, when about 8,000 were removed from the Lower Hill to make way for what later became the Civic Arena.

The Penn Plaza displacement has come to symbolize gentrification in Pittsburgh and has captured the public’s attention unlike any in recent memory.

As it stands, the proposed redevelopment of Penn Plaza would include two separate, multistory buildings that would feature ground-level retail and upper-floor office space. The Penn Plaza owners do not plan to build housing on the site and are compelled to direct about $3 million into a fund that would support improvements to the nearby Enright Park and help to create affordable housing within 1 mile of the site.

The second and final community meeting on what will come of the Penn Plaza property will be held at 6 p.m. April 16 at the Eastminster Church, 250 N. Highland Ave. On a date yet to be set, the city’s Planning Commission will hear a presentation by the property owners on its new proposal; that meeting will also be open to public comment.