Employment Opportunities 4-11-18

Team Lead SAP SD

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC seeks Team Lead SAP SD to work in Pittsburgh, PA, & be responsible for serving as the SAP technical & functional support for the business in Logistics processes. Apply at https://careers.evoqua.com, #6402.

Program Officer

POISE Foundation is seeking a Program Officer to administer its various grants programs and provide leadership for the Foundation’s Strengthening Black Families Program. For more information and how to apply, visit

www.poisefoundation.org.

WPXI-TV Is Hiring

Multi Platform Producer

(Job No. 185373)

Seeking a self-starting producer to lead production of content on digital. The role involves daily collaboration with television and digital newsroom leadership. This position will produce engaging segments and shows from archive material, from company resources and brands or from pitch to final deliverable.

Apply online: jobs.coxmediagroup.com

Client Relations

Coordinator

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh is seeking a Client Relations Coordinator to assist the agency’s homeowner-clients with program onboarding, resources and referrals.

The qualified candidate will have 1-2 years of entry level responsibility in a nonprofit, government, or social services environment, a valid driver’s license and be willing to travel throughout the SWPA region.

Applicants must provide cover letter and resume. Materials should be submitted to kmcauley@rtpittsburgh.org.

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1953, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 3,800+ children & families each year.

Seeking to fill the following positions to mentor, build strong, consistent relationships with youth & families.

•Case Manager – FT

•Foster Care Recruiter/Trainer – FT/PT

•Night Monitors – FT

•Youth Zone Coach Supervisor – FT

•Youth Zone Coach – FT

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth and interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

Butler Region Director

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking a professional to manage the operations in the Butler area region, including working with the local operating board, supervising staff team, campaign, impact and advocacy efforts, while also serving as key contact for regional efforts with United Way and other community partners. The primary purpose of this role is to meet local human needs in the Butler community and to support the United Way mission throughout the region.

Undergraduate degree required. Training, experience or advanced degree preferred in business, public administration or social services desired.

Must have a minimum of 5 years of leadership and management experience in the for-profit or non-profit sector, including professional or volunteer leadership within the health and human services field.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties

