Metro
Home > Metro

Displaced from Penn Plaza, Vivian Campbell now faces an uncertain future


Jason Vrabel, PublicSource
9 reads
Leave a comment
Vivian Campbell looks out the window of her home at the Penn Plaza Apartments on March 13, 2017. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)

Vivian Campbell looks out the window of her previous home at the Penn Plaza apartment complex in East Liberty on March 13, 2017. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)

Vivian Campbell answered the door of the Mellon’s Orchard apartment building wearing slippers. With two hands on the railing, she pulled herself up a half-dozen stairs to her apartment landing. Inside, two dozen taped boxes were piled in a spare bedroom, where movers left them a year ago.
As part of a massive forced relocation, Campbell, 57, was one of the final four residents to leave the now-demolished Penn Plaza apartments in 2017. Making a three-block move to Mellon’s Orchard enabled them to stay in East Liberty.

Not all relocations are created equal. Some Penn Plaza households secured permanent housing, while others found temporary solutions, ranging from moving in with family to the kind of short-term lease that Campbell signed — one year with no option to renew.

PublicSource profiled Campbell last year as she readied for her move. We returned a year later to learn about her life after displacement, and what the future holds for the vacant Penn Plaza site and the Mellon’s Orchard complex.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/displaced-from-penn-plaza-vivian-campbell-now-faces-eviction-and-an-uncertain-future/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Displaced from Penn Plaza, Vivian Campbell now faces an uncertain future

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular