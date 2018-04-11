Displaced from Penn Plaza, Vivian Campbell now faces an uncertain future

Vivian Campbell answered the door of the Mellon’s Orchard apartment building wearing slippers. With two hands on the railing, she pulled herself up a half-dozen stairs to her apartment landing. Inside, two dozen taped boxes were piled in a spare bedroom, where movers left them a year ago.

As part of a massive forced relocation, Campbell, 57, was one of the final four residents to leave the now-demolished Penn Plaza apartments in 2017. Making a three-block move to Mellon’s Orchard enabled them to stay in East Liberty. Not all relocations are created equal. Some Penn Plaza households secured permanent housing, while others found temporary solutions, ranging from moving in with family to the kind of short-term lease that Campbell signed — one year with no option to renew. PublicSource profiled Campbell last year as she readied for her move. We returned a year later to learn about her life after displacement, and what the future holds for the vacant Penn Plaza site and the Mellon’s Orchard complex. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/displaced-from-penn-plaza-vivian-campbell-now-faces-eviction-and-an-uncertain-future/

