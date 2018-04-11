Bids and Proposals 4-11-18

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

Green Physical Needs Assessment & Integrated Energy Audit (GPNA) for Manchester Rebid

ARMDC RFP #2018-25REBID

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Green Physical Needs Assessment & Integrated Energy Audit (GPNA) for Manchester Rebid

ARMDC RFP #2018-25REBID

The documents will be available no later than April 9, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 a.m., May 7, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

April 27, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourage certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

ARMDC & HACP conduct business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1018 – Digital Control Retrofit – Nine Unit Ventilators – South Campus

RFP 3105 – Web-Based Content Management System

RFQ 180501 – Sale of Surplus Hurco VM10 Milling Machine

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time April 17, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

DIESEL FUEL AND GASOLINE

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

CARLYNTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BIDS

The Carlynton School District will accept sealed bids for Athletic Supplies for the 2018/2019 school year. Specifications or bid lists may be obtained at the Business Office, 435 Kings Highway, Carnegie, PA 15106 (412-429-2500 ext. 1107). Bids will be accepted until 9:00 AM on May 3, 2018 at the Business Office and will be opened at 10:00 AM on May 3, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud after the specified closing time. Carlynton School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any bid irregularities as permitted under Pennsylvania law. The Carlynton School District provides service on an equal opportunity basis.

Chris Juzwick

Board Secretary

BIDS

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh, is accepting bids for the McKinley Park “Chicken Hill” Green Infrastructure construction project. Sealed bids must be received by 5/10/2018 @ 2PM EST at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, 45 South 23rd St, Suite 101, 15203, where they will be publicly opened on the same day @3PM. For complete Invitation to Bid visit www.pittsburghparks.org/mckinley-bid or call 412-682-7275 ext. 219. There will be an optional pre-bid conference at the project site 4/24/18 at 2 PM. The bid package (Project Manual and Drawings) will be available 4/10/2018 from Accu-Copy Reprographics at https://planroom.accu-copy.com/public.php.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

APRIL 5, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Proposals in the Gold Room, Room 410, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., one-half hour later, 11:30 A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

2018 CAPITAL BRIDGE REPAIR CONTRACT

VARIOUS BRIDGES

WITHIN

VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. AA00-2018

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding Pre-Bid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Proposal, Specifications and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The non-refundable charge for the Proposal and a disc containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this Project, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us); click Government, Public Works and Facilities Management, Public Works, Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

March 29, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 A.M. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

FLEMING PARK BRIDGE PRESERVATION

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. OB04-0612

MPMS NO.: 78212

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: THIS PROJECT REQUIRES PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS, INCLUDING SUBCONTRACTORS, AS SPECIFIED IN SECTION 102.01 OF COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPECIFICATIONS (PUBLICATION 408/2016, CURRENT EDITION) ON THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH ECMS AND IF NEEDED ADDENDA WILL BE ISSUED ELECTRONICALLY. INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PROPOSAL REPORT WHICH CAN BE VIEWED THROUGH ECMS.

SUBMIT YOUR BID USING ECMS OR MAIL A DISKETTE TO THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CONTRACTS AWARD ROOM.

The anticipated Notice-to-Proceed for this project is July 23, 2018 and the project is to be completed by May 24, 2019.

To view the complete advertisement: search the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us) click Government; Public Works and Facilities Management; Public Works; Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on April 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B171178ARR Processed Stone

B170642AR4 Cummins ISB Engine Replacement Parts

B180102R Magnetic Track Brake Suspension Replacement Parts

B180214 Overhead Catenary Line Truck

B180215 Diesel Engine Oil

B170970R LRV Bicycle Racks

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM April 11, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

March 27, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Brownsville Road Bridge No. 1 Preservation

Whitehall Borough

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. PV01-0509

FEDERAL PROJECT

NO. X111-935

MPMS NO.: 93370

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

PREBID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings(PROPOSAL REPORT) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: THIS PROJECT REQUIRES PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS, INCLUDING SUBCONTRACTORS, AS SPECIFIED IN SECTION 102.01 OF COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPECIFICATIONS 2011 (PUBLICATION 408) ON THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH ECMS AND IF NEEDED ADDENDA WILL BE ISSUED ELECTRONICALLY. INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PROPOSAL REPORT WHICH CAN BE VIEWED THROUGH ECMS.

SUBMIT YOUR BID USING ECMS OR MAIL A DISKETTE TO THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CONTRACT AWARDS ROOM.

The anticipated Notice-to-proceed for this project is July 23, 2018 and the project is to be completed by December 7, 2018.

To view the complete advertisement: search the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us) click Government; Public Works and Facilities Management; Public Works; Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

