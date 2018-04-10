The myth of the level playing field

One of the things that the Era of Trump has revealed is the extent to which racism and its dedicated adherents will go in order to justify their sadistically twisted belief system.
In 2016, for instance, a Public Policy Polling survey found that two-thirds of voters with a favorable opinion of Donald Trump believed that Barack Obama — despite the brouhaha raised over his relationship with his former Christian minister Jeremiah Wright more than a decade ago — was a Muslim.
This dominated news cycles for months as Obama sought to win a historic election. To come out of this believing Obama was Muslim requires either extreme ignorance or a commitment to believing a lie. There was no middle ground.
Clearly, it is Black people who are living and thriving in the land of milk and honey. Don’t believe your lying eyes. The white Texaco executives in 1994 found to have orchestrated company-wide discrimination at the oil giant were really Black. Former treasurer Robert Ulrich, who freely derided grossly underrepresented African-Americans in the company as “n—–s” and “black jelly beans,” was, in reality, Black.
This is why I found it necessary to interpret why 40 percent of white Americans polled by YouGov last week responded that Black people — the true American racists who daily enjoy the benefits of racial privilege — would be better off (Yes, this is the pinnacle of oxymoronic, but stay with me. This type of thinking requires the embrace of temporary insanity) if they just worked a little harder. Like white people.
In order to understand the utter implausibility of this “just-work-a-little-harder” nonsense, an example is required. For that, we turn to the long-crumbling city of Detroit and the many misconceptions associated with it.
As the second iteration of The Great Migration resulted in African-Americans moving to Detroit, then widely viewed as the most promising big Northern city destination for Blacks fleeing the segregated South, whites, not wanting to work or live live side-by-side with their new neighbors, fled Detroit for the suburbs in unprecedented numbers.
This white flight reduced the city’s population from 1.86 million in 1950 to the 677,116 reported to be living there as of 2010. To this day, Detroit remains the only American city to lose more than 1 million of its population.
Along with them they took their jobs. With those jobs also went the tax base, which triggered the myriad problems — poverty, crumbling schools, violence and disappearing social services — that have plagued the city for decades. They left, and as Blacks would later find out, they locked the door behind them.
Having unwittingly exchanged their country nightmare for an urban one, Black Detroiters, many duped by the fallacy that Jim Crow didn’t exist north of the Mason-Dixon Line, ventured to those same suburbs looking for jobs, only to find that racial discrimination and the bigotry from which they had fled really didn’t respect state lines and still prevented them from joining the manual-labor boom.
Higher education was not the roadblock; it was skin color and tribalism — the same dual-headed monster that had made their lives a living hell in places like Alabama and Arkansas — that kept them off the assembly lines and out of the factories, and choked the life from their American Dreams.
Over the last 60-70 years this has no doubt played out millions of times. Blacks in the Motor City (and others cities from coast to coast) have gone looking for opportunities, only to be told that if you wanted to find them you had better look elsewhere, to go back to places whites specifically left so that they could continue living homogeneously elsewhere.
And in the meantime, with all of these artificial barriers that have been erected that no other group has had systematically placed in their path — roll up your sleeves and work a little harder.
John N. Mitchell has worked as a journalist for more than a quarter century. He can be reached at jmitchell@phillytrib.com and Tweet at @freejohnmitchel.