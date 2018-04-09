Girl, Bye: Tomi Lahren Fails At Attacking Jay Z Over Mass Incarceration

After getting fired from The Blaze for saying she was pro-choice, Tomi Lahren is in desperate need for attention. So much so that she forms opinions on what she knows nothing about. For example, the 1994 Crime Reform Bill.

Let’s break it down. Back in 1994, there was a crime bill signed by then-President Bill Clinton, written by then-Sen. Joe Biden and voted for by Sen. Bernie Sanders. This was Clinton’s way of proving he was “tough” on crime and set into motion the astronomical numbers of Black men imprisoned. The bill was despicable, making harsher sentences for minor drug crimes and introducing the disastrous three-strikes provision, which gave life sentences to convicts with three felonies. That said, Republicans thought the bill wasn’t tough enough.

And now, for some reason, Lahren has placed the blame for all of the above on Jay Z.

Tomi was so upset on Monday that Jay rightfully said Trump is bringing out the “ugly” side of America, she babbled to Fox News, “Jay Z, it’s pretty ironic that you think Donald Trump is a racist when you campaigned for Hillary Clinton! Remember that? That would be Hillary Clinton, the woman who called young Black Americans ‘super predators.’ The one who stood by Bill when he signed the $30 billion crime bill that imposed the death penalty on dozens more crimes and mandated life sentences for three-time offenders.” She also added, “Please, go back to rapping your filthy lyrics and celebrating your drug-dealing resume, and let Donald Trump make America great again for us all!”

Because Tomi has no vision outside of her privileged bubble, she didn’t know that people held Hillary accountable for her “super predators” comment and she apologized, something Trump has never done — he has never even asked God Almighty for forgiveness.

Also, to be fair, while “super predators” is absolutely a racially-charged comment, Hillary never mentioned race. The full words were, “Just as in a previous generation we had an organized effort against the mob. We need to take these people on. They are often connected to big drug cartels, they are not just gangs of kids anymore. They are often the kinds of kids that are called super predators — no conscience, no empathy. We can talk about why they ended up that way, but first, we have to bring them to heel.”

Doesn’t Tomi live in a world where race shouldn’t exist and no one should mention color? If so, then why is she conveniently using race to prove an illogical point about Jay?

Watch the insanity below:

