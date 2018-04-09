Democratic Committee looks to fill open seats

The Democratic Committee in Pittsburgh used to be the stuff of legend, where Black Ward Chairs like Euzell “Bubby” Hairston and Dock Fielder could make or break a local, state or national election by virtue of the votes they could deliver—or not.

They are gone, and with demographic shifts spurred by federal and state housing policy, and gentrification of neighborhoods like East Liberty, the power of the Black vote may be diminished. But state Reps. Jake Wheatley, D- Hill, and Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, say it is still a potent force—and is poised to be moreso with the May 15 primary when hundreds of committee positions are up for grabs.

“Every committee seat is up for election. We do it every four years,” said Davis, who is also the Allegheny County Committee vice chair. “A lot of people don’t know these positions are available, so our committee has been doing a number of forums to let people know—and with young people being energized by student activism nationally, this is a golden opportunity to reinvigorate the committee.”

Structurally, each voting ward has a chair, and two members of a committee—one male and one female for each precinct. Davis said a lot of these seats are vacant, and they can be won with a handful of votes.

Even in its current state, Davis said the committee’s effectiveness at rallying voters to support endorsed candidates can be formidable, depending on where you live. He also said that Black politicians relying strictly on “the Black vote” will not succeed.

“My committee people were extremely effective in helping me win my House seat,” he said. “It depends on where you are, but most are effective. But African American candidates have to win votes from everybody and should be able to articulate a message that appeals to all kinds of voters. My district is 73 percent White.”

Wheatley, who noted two years ago that housing issues had changed the demographics of his district to the point where he faced a White candidate in the primary, echoed Davis.

“My district is the most financially and academically diverse district in the state—I have Downtown, I have the Hill District, I have Oakland,” He said. “I am seeing an energized electorate—interested in these committee seats. And I see voters who are self-motivated. This is a different city from the 1920s with just a few powerful people dominating the process.”

And there are more Black ward chairs in the county than people may realize, he said. In Pittsburgh’s 1st ward, it’s Tonya Payne; in the 3rd ward, the Chair is Fred Wilburn; in the 5th ward, it is Walter Anderson; in the 12th ward, it’s Sylvia Wilson; in the 13th ward, it’s Charles Frazier; in the 21st, it’s Bruce Williams; in the 22nd, it’s Bobby Lewis, and in the 25rd, it’s Janet Mundy.

Outside the city, Black ward chairs include Calvina Harris in Duquesne, Lucky Price in Rankin, and Thelma Young in Homestead.

Zach Farmer, Interim Executive Director for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, said he has seen a younger and more invigorated pool of candidates for committee seats, but with every seat up for election, he did not have an exact number. He added that vacancies in the city don’t tend to stay that way very long.

