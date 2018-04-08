Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter

After a truly bizarre 2017, singer/actor Tyrese has been relatively quiet this year. He’s managed to limit his social media activity and refrain from beefing with other celebs. In line with his new calmness, he decided to share that he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

Baby Girl on the Way for Tyrese Gibson https://t.co/051Tc7nlOg — People (@people) April 4, 2018

For the first time in several months, Tyrese is making headlines for something positive, as it was just announced via PEOPLE and Tyrese himself, that he and his wife Samantha are expecting their first child, a daughter. This will be the second child for Tyrese, who already has a daughter, 10-year-old Shayla from his first marriage, and the first child for Samantha.

Via PEOPLE:

A little more than a year after their Valentine’s Day wedding, ‘Fast & Furious’ star Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha are expecting a baby girl, they reveal exclusively to PEOPLE. “Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Gibson, 39, raved in a joint interview with his spouse. “It’s unbelievable.”

Samantha, a 29-year-old social worker, learned she was pregnant with their daughter in late January, not long after they began trying to conceive. Minutes after her positive first test — and before she could even plan out a surprise for her husband — Gibson arrived home, and they celebrated together. “It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news,” he says.

Friends and family were equally enthusiastic. Samantha and Gibson spread the news with help from a faux movie trailer, which Tyrese narrated, that transitioned partway through into footage from Samantha’s ultrasound. “There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” Gibson says of his wife. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.” Now in her second trimester, with their baby due in September, Samantha says she’s been in “full practicing mode” with 10-year-old stepdaughter Shayla, “[whom] I consider mine.”

The report goes on to reveal that while Samantha will have the baby in Los Angeles, where they also have a home, they will raise her primarily in Atlanta where they were married. Samantha also detailed that the drama surrounding Tyrese’s behavior last year is behind them and the couple is ready to start a new chapter.

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” she says. “There was a lot that happened last year — everyone is aware of that — and so to have the opportunity to … really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.’ “

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

REPORT: Kenya Barris Considers Leaving ABC

REPORT: Body Of Missing CDC Employee Found In Chattahoochee River

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: