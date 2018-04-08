‘Black Panther’ Makes History In An Unlikely Place

‘Black Panther’ Makes History In An Unlikely Place

The Ryan Coogler continues to break new ground.


Black Panther continues to make history. The Ryan Coogler film has been crowned the top-grossing superhero film in North America.

On a global level, the film has raked in a whopping $1.28 billion in ticket sales, surpassing Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion) to rank as the third superhero title of all time at the worldwide box office behind Avengers ($1.518 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion). In addition, Black Panther is the 12th biggest money-making film ever. However, the film has also made history in an unlikely place.

Due to a religious ban, movie theaters have been banned in Saudi Arabia since the early 1980s. Black Panther will be the first film shown in a theater in Saudi Arabia in over 35 years when it debuts on April 18.

According to Variety, “Removal of the ban, announced last December, is part of a drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform Saudi society. Black Panther will inaugurate the new Saudi era in a luxurious cinema in a building originally intended to be a symphony concert hall. The facility, in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, has more than 600 leather seats, on orchestra and balcony levels, and marble bathrooms.”

This movie is epic on every level. Wakanda really is forever and across the globe!

Most Popular