Wakanda and Omega Forever (April 4)

Right before the annual Pittsburgh Mardi Gras took place and immediately after the blockbuster movie “Black Panther” opened the brothers of Omega Psi Phi, Iota Chapter, flipped the script and changed the theme of their annual Que Mardi Gras to Wakanda Mardi Gras 2018. Patrons were instructed to put on their best African king, queen, warrior or afro futuristic attire or costume!

On March 10, more than 1,000 followed the instructions and made their way to the Homewood Coliseum to enjoy an event that has become a Pittsburgh tradition. Event chair Al Reese says this is one of many fundraisers sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. The funds raised are used for programs that include scholarships, Thanksgiving baskets for families in need and toys for children at Christmas. It has been rumored that the huge party may be the last for the Homewood Coliseum as we know it but the Que Mardi Gras and Wakanda is forever.

