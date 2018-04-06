Lifestyles Report: Has the recipe changed? (April 4)

Easter Sunday and April Fools Day on the same day, what is the world coming to? I wonder, did the number of April Fools Day pranks diminish due to the religious nature of the day.

I prepared dinner for my family on Easter and did not buy the rolls that I really wanted for dinner. I remembered that I had a box of Red Lobster biscuits in the cabinet that were not expired and this would be a great time to try them out. I think it was fortunate that we had been to Red Lobster on Friday night and had the biscuits with our meal; this allowed us to really compare how close the boxed version is to the real thing. The biscuits are not hard to make. You need water and sharp cheese and butter for the garlic butter to add to the biscuits before serving. They did not turn out bad; as a matter of fact they seemed to taste a little better than the in-restaurant biscuits. I am wondering if they changed the ingredients. The restaurant version seemed to be lacking in flavor. The biscuits used to be like crack, once you had one you had to have more. I think I let mine bake a little too long; I will try them again when I have a number of people to share them.

On another note, Girl Scout cookie selling season just ended and I used to love those cookies. Girl Scouts, please do not take offense but these cookies are just not as delightful as they were 40 years ago. I had heard that the recipe had changed so I did a little research and I was right. Back in the ‘40s and ‘50s the cookies were made with “real ingredients”—sugar, flour and butter. In 2005, the Girl Scouts moved to eliminate trans fat from their cookies to be healthier, and started providing nutritional information on the cookie box. In 2009 the number of Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, and Tagalongs in each box was reduced and Lemon Chalet Cremes became smaller because of the increasing costs of ingredients and transportation. Each Girl Scout regional council decides which licensed baking company to use for cookie sales in that council, thus determining which varieties are available in the area covered by the council. I found that last fact to be most interesting. I would think the cookies would be made in one place for the entire USA.

Just in case you are interested, Thin Mints are the most popular. My favorite was that shortbread cookie with all the fat. Let’s get back to those biscuits. I cannot find any confirmation that the recipe has changed, but I did confirm that there are 150 calories in each one. I normally eat two or three and then my meal. That’s a lot of calories. This is a word to the wise—eat less and move more if you are trying to lose a few pounds. The biscuits are not your friend.

