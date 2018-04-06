Get ready for 1968 Pittsburgh Pipers 50-year Anniversary Reunion! (April 4)

:10—It was quite historic as the University of Pittsburgh ushered in the next new era of Pitt basketball with the hiring of the first African American head men’s basketball coach in school history. Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel. Alright, let’s get it started!

:09—OK, I’ll be the sucker P.T. Barnum spoke about cause there’s one born every day. Your Pittsburgh Pirates scored 13 runs Friday, March 30, in their season-opener. Now 161 more just like it will do just fine.

:08—As you know, I only go to my spot on special occasions, and none more special than the NCAA Final Four, especially since yours and my brackets have been shot to hell and, as we move five minutes into the second half, it looks to be true what “The Old Lady”…oops, my bad…what the sweet elderly nun has been telling us. The fellas from Loyola, by way of Chicago, can hoop! They just didn’t have enough to beat Michigan on Saturday, March 31. Well, Michigan didn’t have nearly enough to beat Villanova on Monday, April 2, in the NCAA title game. ‘Nova, the champs for the second time in three years!

:07—For the record, I had Duke winning the whole thing and by now you know they got “jobbed” by Kansas. By now you also know it was a charge that wasn’t called that caused their demise. Yeah, it was and you know it…yes you do…yes you do!!!

:06—Man that power through crossover ankle breaker commercial is the truth. Aka…Damon Young, Anthony “The Greyhound” Rivers, Thomas “June Bug” Howard and a host of other Pittsburgh legends. Broke a bunch of ankles to be sure!

:05—Big time reminder for you. The Connie Hawkins Memorial/Salute and 1968 Pittsburgh Piper 50 Year Anniversary Reunion coming to you in two parts. Friday, May 4, reception at The Savoy, 6 p.m. until. $5 cover, free parking, cash bar and cash kitchen. Saturday, May 5, Awards Dinner for the Pipers and Connie Hawkins Summer Basketball League Hall of Fame Inductions. (Now look nephew, that’s a $50 ticket and includes dinner, but don’t forget, it’s $50 in advance and $75 at the door!)

:04—Announcing the 2018 Connie Hawkins Hall of Fame Inductees. “The Best of the Best,” Kevin Murphy, Gary Nelson, James Ely, Nate Duck, Jimmy Nichols, Marvin Bailey, Gene Wilson, Steve Vandivier, Marcus Tomlin, Gerald Warwick, Keith Star, Jeff Baldwin, Levi Taylor, Maurice Brown, Rico Appendanza, Stu Lyons, and administrative staff Debbie Coleman, Vicki Slater, Mike Booker and Coach Azikiwe Ogbonna (aka Zik the Official). Anybody see your name here, call the office ASAP at 412-628-4856. It means we have to confirm you.

:03—Don’t forget, tune in to “Soul Take – Champions Live” Sports Talk Show every Wednesday, 7 p.m. on Urban Media Today – Urban Media Today Sports…online and in the cloud!

:02—50 years and counting…done but not forgotten. The “Champs are Here. The Champs are Here!” Pictured here the late great Connie “The Hawk” Hawkins. New York schoolyard legend, 1968 ABA Pittsburgh Pipers World Champion, ABA MVP, All ABA team, All-time Phoenix Suns team, NBA Hall of Fame, NBA All-Star, 50 greatest all-time team. And Cal Graham, the 6’2” guard out of Morris H.S. in New York City. Graham played two seasons at Gannon University in Erie, and remains their 11th all-time rebounder for a season and seventh all-time in rebounding average. While playing for the Pipers, he roomed with Connie Hawkins and has great memories of his time with the team. Cal has remained a Pittsburgher since that time. A past executive with Gulf Corporation and presently the president of Graham Security Company.

:01—GAME OVER.

