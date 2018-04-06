Brittany Atuahene awarded scholarship from HPTC

Vickie Bey, president of the Highland Park Tennis Club of Pittsburgh, has informed the New Pittsburgh Courier that Brittany Atuahene is the winner of the organization’s $1,500 Morris “Doc” Turner Medical Scholarship.

The scholarship is open to minority students enrolled in medical school at the University of Pittsburgh.

Atuahene has a Pittsburgh Steelers connection—she attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, N.J., the same school Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris attended. Atuahene then attended the University of Pennsylvania, and is now a third-year medical student at Pitt. Atuahene anticipates applying for a psychiatry residency position. She is scheduled to graduate from Pitt’s School of Medicine in May 2019.

In addition to teaching at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, working and within the Allegheny Health Network, Dr. Morris E. Turner’s life service included active practices in East Liberty, Wilkinsburg, Monroeville, McKeesport, Oakland and Monessen, in addition to the recruitment, retention and graduation of underrepresented students in medical school. Dr. Turner also had a special passion for preventive care, and was highly respected for his efforts to promote health and wellness in poor, underserved, and minority communities through the distribution of information about early detection, the value and importance of regular exercise, and following a healthy diet.

“Doc” was also an avid tennis player, Bey told the Courier. He was a regular presence at “the courts” and an enthusiastic supporter of Highland Park Tennis Club programs and events.

The Highland Park Tennis Club was founded in 2002, with its mission to promote and develop the growth of tennis in Pittsburgh’s culturally diverse communities, and to increase tennis participation, particularly with youth.

