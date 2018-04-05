Sports
‘We landed a difference maker’ in Pitt coach Jeff Capel, Pitt AD


JEFF CAPEL (AP Photo)

MARCH 28 was a day Pitt fans may not soon forget, as Jeff Capel was introduced as the school’s new men’s basketball head coach. Capel has been a head coach at two other Division 1 programs, including Oklahoma. He was introduced at a press conference at Petersen Events Center, as his family—wife Kanika, and children—joined him. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

