Today: Hartsfield-Jackson to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will host a special event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. The event will feature performances by M.D. Roberts Middle School Fine Arts Magnet students; the Alpha Rho chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. from Morehouse College, King’s alma mater; and a special performance of King’s famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.
WHO: Michael Smith, Airport Deputy General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson
Atlanta International Airport
Stephon Ferguson, orator
Alpha Rho chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
WHAT: ATL to honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
WHEN: Thursday, April 5
10 a.m.
WHERE: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Domestic Terminal Atrium
6000 N. Terminal Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30320
