HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Is In An Armor Of Fashion At The Montblanc Event

Rita Ora stepped out in New York City to attend the Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event. The beauty was photographed on the red carpet in a structured ensemble.

The 50 Shades Freed actress wore an ensemble from the Fall 2018 Vera Wang collection. Ora wore a peplum gown with contrasting white stitching and fabric on the peplum bodice and a sheer skirt. The armor sleeves and the multitude of mixed textures add to the dimension of this look.

Personally, to me, the dress in action is a better look vs. the red carpet. The star wore black one strap sandals and nude nails. She accented her look with a simple black clutch.

Her makeup was flawless, with a bronze smokey eye and a bold red lip. Her drop earrings are beautiful, as well.

Beauties, we have to know: is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

