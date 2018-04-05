Free Blood Pressure Program now accepting participants

Carla Coles, a nurse and coordinator for the upcoming “Healthy BP For All” four-month seminar at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, sent a letter to members of her church and others with a very clear message.

“If you have high blood pressure and you’re not willing to change your lifestyle to lower it, then you will be taking drugs and dealing with the side effects and complications for the rest of your life.”

“Healthy BP For All” begins at 10 a.m., April 11, at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Highland Ave. It’s the start of twice-monthly sessions where attendees will learn natural and safe ways to reverse hypertension, how to shop for healthier foods, and being in an environment where everyone is focused on a better, healthier lifestyle.

“African Americans have higher population (percentage) of having hypertension,” Coles told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “The worst risk factor is not knowing.”

That’s why blood pressure screenings will take place at each session. Over the course of four months, it gives attendees a chance to monitor their blood pressure readings and how their choices affects the numbers and the attendee’s overall health.

“High blood pressure is a complication of heart disease, strokes, diabetes, and with diabetes comes amputations, and with kidney disease comes dialysis,” Coles said.

Coles mentioned the many African Americans who currently are on medication for treating complications of high blood pressure. But she cautions that medication “does not deal with the real cause. It’s the lifestyle—eating the wrong foods—it’s putting a Band-Aid on the symptom.”

Cole urges people to sign up for the program, which is free for all participants. In addition to the Blood Pressure program, there is a free six-week cooking program that is also occurring at the church, beginning April 25. Cole touts the cooking program for those who want to learn how to cook more nutritious meals on a budget, along with taking a grocery store tour with other class participants.

While the cooking program is open to a limited number of participants, there’s no real limit on the number of participants for the Blood Pressure program.

“It’s a large room,” Cole said.

To sign up for the free Blood Pressure and/or Cooking Program, call 412-661-1363.

Participating sponsors include the American Heart Association, Cooking Matters, and 412 Food Rescue.

