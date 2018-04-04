Uniting for Health Innovation Debuts: After 50 Years of Service, A New Chapter for PAHO Foundation  

ATLANTA, GA – April 3, 2018 — PAHO Foundation, the region’s premiere philanthropic health organization working to stem a wide range of public health threats, has transitioned into Uniting for Health Innovation (UfHI), President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson announced today. Founded in 1968, the organization was created to mobilize resources, convene leaders and collaborate with partners to deliver a profound and positive impact on seemingly intractable problems undermining the health and prosperity of people in the Americas. The organization’s new name reflects its ability engaging multi-stakeholders to effectively address today’s complex health care challenges.

In making the announcement Dr. Ward-Robinson said, “Public health challenges today are different from those 40 years ago. Not only are issues more intertwined, but resources are more constrained. Governments struggle to manage health threats and chronic diseases which results in tradeoffs. We changed our name to augment our reputation for collaboration and multi-stakeholder engagement. It better reflects what we’ve been doing best for 50 years: bringing a variety of voices to the conversation to improve public health outcomes, save lives and change futures.”

UfHI approaches health challenges differently from most organizations by convening thought leaders and technical experts from academia and a variety of industries, officials from multiple branches of government, and local community representatives to develop sustainable solutions for seemingly intractable public health problems. Stemming the rising tide of obesity and costly, chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes, for example, requires thinking about the entire life course of a person, understanding the interplay of factors like access to healthy food and exercise, and analyzing what kinds of interventions would be most effective at different stages and in different situations.

For 50 years the organization has developed integrated solutions that reflect the dynamic, complex nature of the public health landscape. From striving to eliminate onchocerciasis (river blindness) to assessing critical gaps and mapping effective responses to the Zika virus and antimicrobial resistance, the organization works to save lives and create more sustainable futures for people across the Americas.

In discussing the work of UfHI, Minerva V. Saddler, Interim Vice President, Partnerships and Engagement, Latin America and the Caribbean said, “By partnering with diverse stakeholders – both public and private – and framing the issues in innovative ways, we find common ground upon which we build a solid foundation for success. By uniting voices and leveraging diverse assets, UfHI brings much-needed innovation to public health.”

Concluded Ward-Robinson, “We’re proud of our legacy. And now, with our name change, we can help bridge the gap between public and private stakeholders to develop strategic partnerships that create long-term, sustainable programming opportunities. We look forward to strengthening our work with partners over the next 50 years as we continue to improve public health outcomes, saving lives and changing futures for people in the Americas.”

For more information visit http://ufhi.org/

About UfHI

UfHI, formerly PAHO Foundation, is an independent, US registered 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization that unites government, industry and local communities in the Americas to advance innovation in public health, mobilizes resources, and brings together like-minded mission-oriented partners to improve public health outcomes in the Americas. The organization is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

