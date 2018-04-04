Rising LGBTQ+ representation signals growth but also highlights that more must be done

Nsai Temko is in eleventh grade at Propel Braddock Hills High School. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

Doesn’t it seem like LGBTQ+ representation in the media and pop culture has been on the rise?

Look at the recent award-winning books like “Not Your Sidekick” and “Simon Vs. The Homosapien Agenda.” The books’ main characters are bisexual and gay, respectively, and the latter is being made into a movie called “Love, Simon.”

We now have Olympic athletes Adam Rippon and Cheryl Maas who recently took the public on their journey through the global event. They were boldly out and proud about their identities.

Musicians are also flaunting their pride and confidence. Janelle Monáe dropped her #biconic song titled “Make Me Feel,” which radiates the message of loving oneself regardless of sexuality or gender. And Kehlani released “Honey,” a song simply about being in love with a girl.

And let’s take a moment to appreciate the endearing coming-out scene in a December episode of the hit show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The only thing better than a main character coming out as bisexual was that the actress playing her had also recently come out as bisexual.