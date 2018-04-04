New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (April 4)

SECOND BAPTIST SPRING MUSICAL

APRIL 15—The Pittsburgh Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America, Founder Rev. James Cleveland, invites all to the Annual Spring Gospel Musical Concert, at 4 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 108 West 12th Ave., Homestead. For more information, call John Burwell, 412-403-6125 or Cheryl Morris, 412-901-8143.

BLESSING OF THE BIKES

APRIL 28—St. Andrew’s United Presbyterian Church and Emsworth United Presbyterian Church will host their first annual “Blessing of the Bikes,” at 11 a.m. at Emsworth, 73 Hiland Ave. The free event will consist of a brief prayer service led by Rev. Charissa Clark Howe, followed by refreshments and fellowship. The prayers will focus on joy and safety for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts for this year. For more details, call 412-766-4238, or visit http://www.emsworthupchurch.org.

