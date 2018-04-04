Classifieds
Meetings 4-4-18


MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
April 5, 2018
4:00 PM
CCAC Allegheny Campus- Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue,
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

