Legal Notice – Estate Notice 4-4-18


Classified Department
Estate of MS. NORMA C. UHRINE, Deceased, of 1644 Charlton Hghts Road, Moon Township, PA 15108. Estate No. 02-18-01497. Mr. Robert J. Uhrine, 5602 Lasalle Lane, Sykesville, MD 21784, Administratrix c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney at Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

