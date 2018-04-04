Legal Notice 4-4-18

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Pittsburgh, PA

March 23, 2018

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY will receive Letters of Interest with current SF 330 for professional services until 4:00 p.m. on April 30, 2018 for the following assignment:

COUNTY PROJECT NO. ZEMS-GT09

OPEN END GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEERING AND

RIGHT-OF-WAY SERVICES

The work and services which may be required under this Agreement encompass a wide range of environmental studies and engineering efforts with the possibility of several different types of projects with short completion schedules being assigned concurrently. The anticipated types of projects include, but are not limited to: design of lateral support projects, roadway design related to lateral support, surveying, drilling, field and laboratory testing for geotechnical investigations, design of maintenance plans for flood control and pollution control projects, dam inspections, and construction consultation. The design of lateral support projects may include required design from other disciplines including traffic engineering, highway engineering, land and soil survey, right-of-way, utility design and drainage design.

To view the complete advertisement: search the Allegheny County Website [www.alleghenycounty.us] click Government; Public Works and Facilities Management; Public Works; Bids and Proposals.

The Director may reject any Letters of Interest/Proposals and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest/Proposals. For further information contact Mr. Ronald Sander, P.E., Project Manager, at 412-350-5585.

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E.

Director

Allegheny County Department of Public Works

LEGAL NOTICE

Allegheny County Department of Human Services Public Meetings/Hearings on

Human Service Block Grant application

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) is preparing the 2018-19 Human Services Block Grant Plan. There will be two public meetings/hearings to talk about the plan and its implementation.

•The first meeting/hearing is April 17, 2018 from 9-10 a.m.at the Human Services Center Corporation, 519 Penn Ave., Turtle Creek, classroom A.

•The second meeting/hearing is April 17, 2018 from 2-3 p.m. at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Downtown, Homestead Grays conference room.

People interested in testifying or commenting on the plan will have the opportunity to speak at the meetings. DHS makes reasonable efforts to accommodate people with disabilities or limited English proficiency. Please call 412-350-7144 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., if you need special accommodations.

To read the previous Block Grant Plans and the proposed 2018-2019 plan (when it becomes available), visit www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/plansbudgets.aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

