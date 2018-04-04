Employment Opportunities 4-4-18

Program Officer

POISE Foundation is seeking a Program Officer to administer its various grants programs and provide leadership for the Foundation’s Strengthening Black Families Program. For more information and how to apply, visit

www.poisefoundation.org.

Administrative Program Assistant

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary is seeking an Administrative Program Assistant for its Metro-Urban Institute (MUI) and World Mission Initiative (WMI). The assistant will provide support and planning for MUI and WMI programs, events, conferences and mission trips; maintain and update the program websites and social media outlets; and, provide support for budget preparation and maintenance.

The qualified candidate will have an associate’s degree or equivalent with a preferred emphasis in business or social services. In addition, a minimum of 1-2 years of solid administrative experience (Microsoft Office) required.

Applicants must provide cover letter and resume. Materials should be submitted to careers@pts.edu. The interview committee will begin its review of applications as they are received.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary affirms the commitment of the PCUSA to a diverse workplace and equal opportunity. The Seminary also complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and executive orders relating to equal opportunity in employment.

Claims Supervisor

Port Authority is seeking a Claims Supervisor to maintain supervision of claims office personnel and overall responsibility for the review, analysis, supervision, evaluation and accurate processing of all third party claims for and against Port Authority.

Job requirements include:

•Associate Degree in Business Administration or related field from an accredited school. (Claims experience can be substituted for the education on a year for year basis.)

•Minimum of three (3) years of claims experience, including: property damage claims experience, motor vehicle claims experience, personal injury claims experience, first party benefits claims experience, settlement authorization experience, and establishing reserves/evaluating claims.

•Excellent oral and written communication skills.

•Computer skills; knowledge and experience utilizing various software packages.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•Ability to maintain a 24-hour emergency call status.

Preferred attributes:

•Supervisory experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

ELEMENTARY AND

ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHING POSITIONS

Seneca Valley School District will be conducting screening interviews on May 3, 2018, for anticipated elementary and elementary special education teaching positions. If you would like to be considered, you must apply on Talent Ed and submit required information to http://www.svsd.net/Employment. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

