Bids and Proposals 4-4-18

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Unstructured Data Analytics Solutions. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 25, 2018.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time April 17, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

DIESEL FUEL AND GASOLINE

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from firms capable to serve as the Engineering Consultant for Upgrades to the Fire Suppression and Sprinkler Systems at Mellon Square Garage, as more fully described in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Monday April 2, 2018 after 10:00 a.m. EST on the Authority website at www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Thursday, April 12, 2018

at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by

3:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for asbestos abatement and demolition of Homewood School, located at 7100 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, and all work incidental thereto required to complete Homewood School Demolition and Site Clearance Contract, until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Friday, the 27th day of April, 2018, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will be available on Monday, April 9, 2018, in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of TWENTY-FIVE ($25.00) DOLLARS made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed.

A pre-demolition meeting will be held at the site on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 10:00am. This meeting is not mandatory but potential bidders are strongly encouraged to attend.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory bid bond, executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid, shall be submitted. Each bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidders Qualifications, and Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as set forth in the contract documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements. The Contractor must assure that applicants and employees are not discriminated against based on race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

April 4, 2018

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.port

authority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on April 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B171178ARR Processed Stone

B170642AR4 Cummins ISB Engine Replacement Parts

B180102R Magnetic Track Brake Suspension Replacement Parts

B180214 Overhead Catenary Line Truck

B180215 Diesel Engine Oil

B170970R LRV Bicycle Racks

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM April 11, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Reprographic Services Rebid

RFP #600-51-17 REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Reprographic Services Rebid

RFP #600-51-17REBID

The documents will be available no later than March 26, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., April 13, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

April 5, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

