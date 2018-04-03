Metro
Home > Metro

Pitt leadership hears from experts, community on removing “racist, ugly” legacy from campus building


Jeffrey Benzing, PublicSource
0 reads
Leave a comment
Dr. Thomas Parran Jr. is a public health icon with a legacy marred by unethical behavior. The University of Pittsburgh is considering if Parran Hall should be renamed. (Photo by Mila Sanina/PublicSource)

Dr. Thomas Parran Jr. is a public health icon with a legacy marred by unethical behavior. The University of Pittsburgh is considering if Parran Hall should be renamed. (Photo by Mila Sanina/PublicSource)

Update (3/29/2018): If a building is named for a person tied to troubling ethical lapses, should the name be changed? Would renaming Pitt’s Parran Hall do enough to address the wrongdoing of the man who founded the public health school 70 years ago?

In a packed ballroom of more than 100 students, faculty and community members at the University of Pittsburgh, scholar Greg Dober today read a few of Dr. Thomas Parran Jr.’s words, showing glaring ethical lapses and seeming to put him as the inspiration for the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study.

While digging through archival papers, Dober found a memo where Parran singles out Macon County, Ala., as the “ideal location” to study the impact of syphilis on the Black population “uninfluenced by treatment,” explaining that the study — which began eight months later — could be done with a group of “untreated” subjects.

Before the discovery of penicillin as a treatment, syphilis was deadly. Yet hundreds of Black men served as test subjects in a 40-year experiment for which Parran served as the clear inspiration, Dober said. In that period, researchers failed to give them new treatment and did not inform them that the goal of the study was to catalogue the harms of untreated syphilis on human subjects.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/will-parran-hall-on-pitts-campus-be-stripped-of-its-name-due-to-racist-ugly-legacy-of-dr-thomas-parran/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pitt leadership hears from experts, community on removing “racist, ugly” legacy from campus building

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular