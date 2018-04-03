What does it take to run the City of Pittsburgh?

Last year, it took 3,894 people – some 3,400 of whom worked full time. They’re the people who drive the ambulances, pave the roads, answer your calls and represent you on city council, among many other jobs.

Last year, the city budgeted about $8.4 million more for salaries than it did in 2016 and about 40 percent of the city’s budget goes to pay its workers, not counting benefits. How exactly was all of that money spent?

Because it represents a significant portion of your tax dollars, PublicSource believes in making this data public and easy to understand.

This year, we’re breaking down the data with a twist: This quiz is a fun way to learn how your tax dollars are spent. We’re also providing you with access to the full datasets, so you can take some time to explore the numbers on your own. Let us know if you have any questions.

Read entire article and Take our quiz.

https://www.publicsource.org/find-out-how-much-the-city-of-pittsburgh-paid-its-staff-in-2017-take-our-quiz/

